Your Legislators
February 7 at 8pm
Your Legislators is a live one-hour public affairs program produced for public television stations serving the citizens of Minnesota. It allows moderator Barry Anderson to field questions from viewers and provides a forum for citizens to directly obtain information about state issues that most concern them.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More
Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More
Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More