Shooter Kills 2 People at Cloquet Motel and Is Later Found Dead, Police Say
Latest News
Regional News
- Crow Wing Co. Snowplow Drivers Ready for 'Typical' Minnesota Weather
- Breezy Point Resort's Ice Fest Deemed a Success, Highlighted by a Group of Brothers
- In Business: Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse in Bemidji
- Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Hits Warroad
- Name of Man Who Died After ATV Went Through Ice Near Cass Lake Released
- Foley Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Mille Lacs County
- Bemidji Man Dies After ATV Goes Through Ice On Pike Bay
- More from Regional News
Sports
- BSU Men's Basketball Comes Up Clutch with 75-74 Win Over Sioux Falls on Saturday
- BSU Men's Hockey Falls Saturday to Ferris State, Stays Atop CCHA Standings
- Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Hits Warroad
- United States Wins Gold At World Junior Championship, Second Time in Four Years
- Bemidji Leads Early, Wins Big Over Duluth Denfeld
- Bemidji State Begins Second Half of CCHA Play with Strong Win Over Ferris State
- Crosby-Ironton Handles Pillager as Head Coach Dave Galovich Gets 800th Career Win
- More from Sports
Business
Education & Government
- Crow Wing Co. Snowplow Drivers Ready for 'Typical' Minnesota Weather
- Supreme Court To Decide If Trump Can Be Kept Off 2024 Presidential Ballot
- Lakeland PBS Hosts Masterpiece Pre-Screening Event: All Creatures Great and Small
- Hoax Bomb Threat Briefly Interrupts Crow Wing County Courthouse Activities
- More from Education & Government
Crime
- BSU Student-Athlete Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct Leaves School, Team
- Update In Saphyre Johnson Case, Man Responsible Takes Responsibility For His Actions
- Waubon Man, John Alan Gordon, Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years In Prison For Selling Drugs
- Level 3 Predatory Offender To Be Released & Plans To Move To Cass Lake
- More from Crime
Arts & Entertainment
- CLC's American Sign Language Students Perform Final Projects for Semester
- St. Francis Children's Choir Spreads Holiday Cheer at Essentia Health in Brainerd
- Thousands Visit Off the Rails Market in Brainerd for Holiday Gifts
- Northwoods Experience: Creative North Hosts 'Holidays by Hand' Market in Bemidji
- More from Arts & Entertainment
Science & Technology
- Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Hosts Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Event
- NW MN Power Company Sues 2 for Allegedly Stealing Electricity for Crypto Mining
- The Latest Water Sampling Tests From Brainerd Public Utilities Have Found Elevated Levels of Copper
- Red Lake School District to Add Electric Buses to Their Fleet
- More from Science & Technology