New Beltrami Co. Redistricting Plan Approved by Judge

A Ninth Judicial District judge has accepted a new redistricting plan from Beltrami County.

Last October, a judge ruled in favor of former Beltrami County Commissioner Jim Lucachick and 30 other plaintiffs, who sued the county about the way the Board of Commissioners selected its redistricting plan in April 2022.

Judge Christopher J. Strandlie ruled the Board did not follow state statutes regarding minimizing the population shift between districts. Strandlie ordered a commission of five people to formulate and certify a new redistricting plan for Beltrami County.

The plaintiffs and the county agreed up a five-person commission, which held four work sessions and three public hearings to review and consider options for the new districts. On March 14, that commission voted to approve and certify a redistricting plan to be delivered to the court, and yesterday, the court approved that plan.

The court ordered Beltrami County Auditor-Treasurer JoDee Treat to implement that plan. What the means as far as future elections has not been announced, and Lakeland News was unable to reach Treat late this afternoon for comment.