Hoffmann, Termont Honored at 2024 Bemidji HS Hall of Fame Banquet

Monday night was the annual Bemidji High School Hall of Fame Banquet, and along with this year’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year being named, five new members were forever enshrined in Lumberjack lore.

Inducted at the ceremony was former teacher and golf coach Brian Egersdorf, three-sport athletes Rebecca Larson, Courtney Josefson, and Tom Ritchie, and wrestler Jim Ritchie.

Also announced at the Banquet were the Male and Female Athletes of the Year. Will Termont won the Male Athlete award – he was a three-sport athlete competing in cross country, swimming, and track and field. He was also a two-time state qualifier and the 2024 Section 8AAA champion in cross country, a state qualifier in track and field, and holds the school record in the 5k.

“It means so much to have all of the hard work of both myself and all of the people who have supported me to get here, like culminate into this,” said Termont. “I was not the fastest runner in my grade as a freshman, but my coaches have spent so much time, like, investing in me and just trying to help me be the best I can. And definitely like, that memory of all the extra time they have spent, like, teaching me and mentoring me is definitely what’s going to stay with me the most.”

Mia Hoffmann took home the Female Athlete Award. She was also a three-sport athlete, competing in cross country, Nordic ski, and track and field. She was a nine-time state qualifier across all sports, including four time in cross country, fishing her senior season as Section 8AAA champ and Class AAA state runner-up.

“I think it’s just a testament to the hard work of my coaches and my family who is just like, really helped me achieve like what I’ve done. So it’s like a group thing,” explained Hoffmann. “I’ll definitely remember just practices with my teammates, the bus rides and, you know, I won’t remember the times I ran or many of the awards I get, but I remember like the times with my team and coaches.”