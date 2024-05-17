May 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Baseball Defeats Sartell at Home for 3rd Straight Win

In high school baseball, Bemidji was at home on Friday facing Section 8AAAA opponent Sartell. The Lumberjacks were trying to win their third straight contest.

In the bottom of the 5th, it was tied 2-2 when Peyton Neaudeu sliced it to right field, giving Bemidji an RBI single and the lead for good. They went on to win 5-3 over Sartell, bringing the Lumberjacks’ record to 7-9.

They have just three games left in the regular season: Tuesday at rival Brainerd, then a doubleheader at home Thursday against Hermantown.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Pierz Baseball Finding Success Through Pitching Prowess

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Tennis Moves on to Quarterfinals After 7-0 Win Over St. Francis

Sports

Grand Rapids Softball Defeats Bemidji 5-0 on the Road

Sports

Mike Randolph Takes Over as Northern Lakes Hockey Head Coach