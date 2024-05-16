Brainerd Boys’ Tennis Moves on to Quarterfinals After 7-0 Win Over St. Francis

The boys’ tennis section playoffs continued today with Section 7AA beginning their first round of play.

Brainerd finished the regular season with a 10-7 overall record, earning them the 5-seed heading into the tournament, just one seed shy of getting a bye. So today in the first round they were hosting St. Francis, where the winner would move on to the quarterfinals to face Duluth East.

Brainerd went on to win the match 7-0 over St. Francis, so they will move on to play the Greyhounds in the quarterfinals. That match at Duluth East is next Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Also in Section 7AA, Grand Rapids was at Forest Lake, where they fell 7-0.