Bemidji Boys’ Golf Gets 2nd Tourney Win This Season at Home Invitational

The late April showers may have put a damper on things a few weeks ago, but on the golf course, it just made everything a little bit greener.

That is, except for Bemidji boy’s golf. They are still blue, but not because they’re sad or that they played poorly. In fact, as a team they are playing some of their best golf right now, with a trio of top-three finishes and one head-to-head victory.

The Lumberjacks hosted an invitational at Bemidji Town & Country Club on Monday, where area teams like Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Roseau, Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley, and Grand Rapids participated. But it was Bemidji that came out on top with a score of 306, making it their second tournament win this season.

The man of the hour was Bemidji’s Weston Seitz, who had six birdies on the morning, shooting an even par 72 to finish first overall.