BSU Women’s Golf Looks to Impress at 2024 NSIC Championships

Bemidji State women’s golf’s 2023-24 campaign has left a little to be desired, placing no higher than fourth in seventh matches. But that may not matter with an exceptional showing at this weekend’s NSIC conference championships.

Mother Nature has found a way to interfere plenty with BSU’s practice schedule, but thankfully for them, it held up enough this week to get some reps in before heading to Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville, Missouri.

“Our spring’s been kind of chaotic a little bit, feels like we haven’t really got much time to practice. Luckily, we’ve been able to get out on the course and get some swings on the grass as opposed to the simulator,” said head coach Erica Gartner. “But we’ve had a couple of tournaments. We made solid improvements just from day one to day two, even. So that’s good to see and some personal bests being set, and so just kind of slowly making those improvements and seeing those little successes.”

And the team knows the three-day tournament is a marathon, not a sprint. That means being in the right headspace will play a vital role in ensuring their success.

“I think just being patient ’cause it will be a long round and it’s four days ago. Just hanging in there, being patient with every shot in the group ahead of you and your girls, just kind of honed in on what you’re doing in the moment.

Bemidji State will tee off at the NSIC conference championships on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m.