May 3, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Midco Sports, CCHA Agree to 3-Year Streaming Deal

Some big news for Bemidji State men’s hockey fans: the CCHA has agreed to a media rights agreement with Midco Sports Plus to be the exclusive streaming partner of CCHA TV.

The three-year deal begins next season, with Midco Sports planning to stream live and on-demand coverage of all regular and postseason games on a direct-to-consumer branded digital network called CCHA TV. The league previously had a three-year contract with FloHockey.tv that expired at the end of this past season.

As with the previous agreement, member schools will still handle the production of their respective hockey broadcasts.

