May 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Softball Off to Blistering Start This Season

In 2022, Brainerd softball fell one game short of a perfect season and a Class AAAA state title, and last year, they fell just short of their goal of making it back to the state tournament.

But this year, the Warriors have not let off the gas, winning 12 of the first 13 games for the third straight season in pursuit of winning that elusive state title. We met with the team earlier this week to see how they’re setting the table for success as they enter the back half of their schedule.

After collecting win number 12 on Friday against Anoka, Brainerd will get right on it Monday when they play Blaine at the College of Saint Benedict. The Warriors are currently ranked 9th in the state in Class AAAA.

