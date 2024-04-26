Bemidji’s Ella Leindecker Set to Join UND Dance Team

There’s a new dancer slated to join the University of North Dakota this fall, as Bemidji’s Ella Leindecker officially inked her national letter of intent this past Tuesday.

Leindecker competed on Bemidji High School’s Blue Angels jazz and high kick teams during her entire high school career. She put a bow on her Blue Angels chapter on Feb. 2 at St. Michael-Albertville High School, thinking it would be her last dance meet.

But fast forward a month later, and Leindecker was at the UND campus looking to secure a spot on the dance team. She went through the tryout process still unsure where the next step in her journey would be, but once the Fighting Hawks gave her the offer, everything fell into place.

Leindecker intends to study pre-physical therapy at UND.