BSU Men’s Hockey Unveils Complete 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Feels like the college hockey season just ended, but it’s never too early to start thinking about next year.

Today the CCHA and by virtue, Bemidji State Men’s Hockey, released their 2024-25 regular season schedule. The Beavers will begin its 69th campaign on Saturday, October 5th, on the road against highway 2 rival Minnesota. Duluth. With the second game of that series to be played on New Year’s Eve at the Sanford Center.

The Beavers home opener is Friday, October 11th, against Saint Cloud State, part of a home and home weekend with the Huskies. They will also play a home and home series with North Dakota and Minnesota.

In November, BSU will open play with a road series at Ferris State beginning October 25th, then return home November 1st for the conference home opener series against Minnesota State.

All told, Bemidji State will play 34 total games with a full slate of 26 conference games. Beavers will play two series against each opponent except for Lake Superior State and Northern Michigan.

They’ll finish the season on the road at Minnesota State.