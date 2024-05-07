BSU Football Announces Schedule for 98th Season

Bemidji State Football announced their 2024 schedule today. The campaign kicks off at home on Thursday, August 29th versus Michigan Tech, a team they haven’t played since 1993 and have not beaten since 1989.

They get right into conference play the next week on the road at rival Minnesota State and continue NSIC play for the remainder of the season, beginning with Southwest Minnesota State at home, followed by Sioux Falls on the road and UMary for Homecoming. Northern State will be away, Minot State at home, and Winona State on the road.

They’ll host Wayne State and then visit home for MSU Moorhead before finally finishing at home with Augustana.

Fun fact: The game against Michigan Tech will be the first time the Beavers have played a non-conference opponent since 2011 which was against Minot State, who is now in the NSIC. Their last non-conference game against an opponent not currently in the NSIC was in 2005 versus Wisconsin River Falls.