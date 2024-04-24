Apr 24, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Brainerd Track & Field Already Setting Records in 2024
Brainerd track and field has hit the ground running to open their season.
The Warriors set three different indoor school records in the 400 meter, shot put, and 200-meter dash courtesy of Brandon Stark, Dylan Gross, and Stark again in just their first meet at the North Dakota State University invite last month. But that hardly scratches the surface of how the team’s preparations have been translating to the track.