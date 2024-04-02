Pedestrian Seriously Injured North of Bemidji After Being Struck By Vehicle

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries this morning when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along the ditch just north of Bemidji.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs says a woman was driving a passenger vehicle that was southbound on Irvine Avenue near the intersection of Spruce Grove Lane when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck the pedestrian, who was walking north.

The victim has not been identified but is described as a 28-year-old man. He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

The woman who was driving the vehicle returned to the scene and was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Her name has not been released yet.