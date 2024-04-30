Apr 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Hosts Community Partner Meet-and-Greet Networking Event

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

BSU Students Create App to Help People with Autism Connect

Sports

Eli Hoelz & Molly Pohlkamp Honored as 2024 Brainerd Athletes of the Year

Sports

BSU Softball’s Stella Dolan Wraps Up Stellar Career

Education & Government

Brainerd School District Could Have New Superintendent by Mid-May