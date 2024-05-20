Bemidji Community, Local Law Enforcement Hold Memorial for Fallen Officers

Last Saturday wrapped up a week of honoring and recognizing those who serve the community and have made the ultimate sacrifice during Police Week in Minnesota.

On Thursday evening at the Beltrami County Courthouse lawn, community members gathered to celebrate and remember all officers, but especially those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Attendees enjoyed special music along with comments from Sgt. Robert Billings and Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince.

The ceremony wrapped up with the reading of the Minnesota roll call, which recognized fallen officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, who both lost their lives in the line of duty to gunfire in Burnsville this past March.

In Minnesota, there are more than 10,499 officers who serve in 408 different law enforcement agencies.