Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
BSU Students Create App to Help People with Autism Connect
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Community
BSU Hosts Community Partner Meet-and-Greet Networking Event
Sports
Eli Hoelz & Molly Pohlkamp Honored as 2024 Brainerd Athletes of the Year
Sports
BSU Softball’s Stella Dolan Wraps Up Stellar Career
Education & Government
Brainerd School District Could Have New Superintendent by Mid-May
Scroll To Top