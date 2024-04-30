Apr 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

BSU Students Create App to Help People with Autism Connect

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

BSU Hosts Community Partner Meet-and-Greet Networking Event

Sports

Eli Hoelz & Molly Pohlkamp Honored as 2024 Brainerd Athletes of the Year

Sports

BSU Softball’s Stella Dolan Wraps Up Stellar Career

Education & Government

Brainerd School District Could Have New Superintendent by Mid-May