May 17, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Nortech Closing Facility in Blue Earth, Moving Work There to Bemidji

Nortech Systems, Inc. announced today that it will be closing its Blue Earth facility and will be consolidating the work done there to their facility in Bemidji.

Nortech officials say the move to consolidate production of their wire and cable products for the aerospace and defense industries to Bemidji should be completed by the end of the year.

Nortech president and CEO Jay D. Miller says the move is being made to optimize their expense structure and plant capacity utilization. All Blue Earth employees will be extended job offers at the company’s other Minnesota facilities.

Based out of Maple Grove, Nortech makes wire and cable assemblies, printed circuit boards, and ready-to-use box build assemblies. Previously, the company closed their Merrifield plant in 2020.

