Crookston Police Fatally Shoot Man Reportedly Wielding a Hatchet

A man was shot by police in Crookston on Thursday after reportedly advancing on officers with a hatchet.

Authorities say the incident happened just before one this morning near East 7th Street in Crookston.

Officers said they saw the man swinging a hatchet around, and after the man rapidly advanced on them, they deployed less-lethal means to subdue him. The Crookston Police Department says that when the man continued to advance, he was shot by officers. Officers then provided lifesaving care, but the man later died at an area hospital.

The man’s name or the names of the officers involved have not been released. Police blocked off a portion of North Broadway near the Polk County Government Center for an investigation following the shooting.

The Minnesota BCA was on the scene at 6:45 Thursday morning.