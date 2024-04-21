Motorcyclist Involved in Serious Crash Near Pine River Has Died

A motorcyclist from Pine River who was involved in a serious crash a week ago has now died.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 63-year-old Gene Walters died after the motorcycle he was on sideswiped another motorcycle on Highway 84 near Pine River on April 14.

The State Patrol says both motorcycles were eastbound on the highway when the other motorcycle slowed to turn south on Kent Street. That’s when the motorcycle driven by Walters sideswiped the motorcycle looking to turn.

The driver of the other motorcycle, 62-year-old Brian Ekstrand of Pine River, and a passenger, 59-year-old Tamera Smith of Pine River, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The State Patrol report says alcohol was not involved in the crash, and none of the three people involved in the crash were wearing helmets.