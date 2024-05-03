May 3, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

Mille Lacs Band Speaks Out Against Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Epidemic

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) is an epidemic of violence experienced by Indigenous people for generations. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe hosted a program Thursday to help bring awareness to MMIR.

This Sunday, May 5 marks the official day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness. MMIW218 will host its annual walk/run event along with a full day of activities in Bemidji. That event is free to attend but requires registration here.

