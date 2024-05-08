Bemidji Softball Takes Advantage of Errors, Wins Third Game of Season

Bemidji Softball has had a rough go of it to start the season… Currently, sitting at 2-9 on the year, but those two wins have come in their last six games… Including a 5-4 victory over section 8-4a rival Moorhead last Tuesday…

Today the lumberjacks are on the road facing Duluth East who is still searching for their first win of 20-24…

Top of the second, Matjea Malterud hits what should be a ground out, but an overthrow to first allows Maya Schmidt to score… and it’s 1-nothing Jacks…

Next, Sammy Nistler at the dish, takes a strike. Greyhounds throw to second on the steal, Ridley Hadrava decides to sneak home… shes safe. Bemidji leads 2-0.

Top six, same score. Schmidt lays down the bunt, throw to first is off the mark, and the Lumberjacks’ Aleah Shogren is able to go home on the error.

Bemidji goes on to beat Duluth East by a score of 4 to 0… Bemidji Lumberjacks have now won two of their last three… They head to Sartell on Friday before finishing the regular season with a three game homestand…