Program at Confidence Learning Center Helps Teach Basic Employment Skills

For the past couple of years, people have been picking up job skills at the Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake.

The center’s “Building Confidence and Employment Skills Together” program, started in 2022, was designed to help individuals with developmental and cognitive disabilities learn basic employment skills. Students come to class once a week during the 22-week program, which is split into two courses. The first course teaches soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and punctuality, and the second is designed for the harder skills needed in the workplace.

Students learn how to apply for a job, follow routines, as well as other essential skills needed to join the workforce.

“This is extremely valuable to these individuals and it kind of helps get them out in the community,” said Amanda Wester, Confidence Learning Center Program Leader. “They create friendships, network with other people who are like them and help give a sense of purpose.”

The classes incorporate activities, and the students in the classes help each other out to solve problems. This creates a vibe around the class that makes students want to come back each week.

“Like, I’m learning a lot of things and I like how to do how much money, learning how money is,” offered student Hannah Lemcke. “And I like this class a lot.”

What this program offers is something that these individuals seek out – a little more independence and being able to do things on their own.

“My parents won’t always be around, you know. So I have to be able to be that independent person,” stated student Anthony Larson.

“Hopefully to find a job that I can easily do so I can make my own money and get my own things,” added Lemcke.

Above all else, these students want to be treated like everyone else. They want to have some responsibilities, and seeing them work hard to try and achieve their goals is why the program was started.

“It’s so amazing to watch the students flourish from, you know, when they start during the first class through their graduation, whether they’re applying for jobs or getting called back for interviews,” Wester said. “Just the sense of pride that they get just to feel like they’re a part of something and contributing to society.”

Since the start of the “Building Confidence and Employment Skills Together” courses, over 150 students have completed the program.