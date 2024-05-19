With 2024 Legislative Session Almost Over, Gov. Walz Signs 6 More Bills into Law

The clock is ticking and time is running out as state lawmakers work to wrap up their business before the 2024 legislative session ends.

There are a handful of proposals that still haven’t cleared the finish line as the end draws near, such as the Equal Rights Amendment ballot question, sports betting, and a bonding bill supporting local infrastructure projects, which needs a three-fifths majority vote to pass. On early Sunday morning, the ERA bill passed the House on a 68-62 vote.

Despite the ongoing debate, on Friday Gov. Walz signed six bills into the law, which include:

Legacy Finance Bill

Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Bill

Omnibus Human Services Policy Bill

Omnibus Labor and Industry Policy Bill

Elections Policy and Finance Bill

Omnibus Education Policy Bill

The Omnibus Education Policy Bill modifies provisions for pre-K through 12th grade education, including changes to ensure inclusive and accurate literacy curriculum. It also updates training requirements for staff teach reading skills, prohibits book bans in public and school libraries, and requires mental health instruction.

The 2024 legislative session wraps up on Monday, May 20.