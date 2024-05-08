May 9, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Little Falls to Receive $613,600 Grant for Rail Improvement Project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that the City of Little Falls will receive more than a half-a-million dollar grant for a rail improvement project in the city.

The $613,600 will be used to reconstruct and update an existing signal to an active warning railroad crossing, install ADA-compliant pedestrian crosswalks, and close an existing road crossing of the spur line to enhance safety and accessibility.

The project was one of 11 freight rail projects that will receive a total of $9.6 million in funding to improve freight rail service that supports economic development in different regions of the state. A full list of grant recipients can be found here.

