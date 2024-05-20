Crow Wing Co. Starts Watercraft Inspection Program for 2024

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department’s 2024 Aquatic Invasive Species Program began last Saturday.

Lined up with this year’s fishing opener, the AIS plan will include boat landing inspections, watercraft decontaminations, education, and awareness. And while the county’s taking preventive measures, they are also advising residents to do their part.

“They want to look at the entire backside of the vehicle and the trailer and boat and then also not going from lake to lake. We ask that you do not go from lake to lake in less than 24 hours,” urged Crow Wing County Land Services Operations Manager Jessica Shea. “Let that stuff dry off, have the possibility to fall off of your watercraft. And then just really check that boat when you’re exiting is really the biggest thing.”

The county has a permanent decontamination unit at the Crosslake Joint Highway Maintenance Facility off of Highway 3 at 13870 Whipple Drive. This location is fully staffed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.