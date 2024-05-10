Over 5,000 Distracted Driving Citations Issued in MN During April Campaign

A month-long distracted driving enforcement campaign in April resulted in officers handing out more than 5,000 citations, nearly 2,000 more than last year’s campaign.

278 agencies participated in the campaign this year, and a total of 5,380 citations were given out for hands-free cell phone violations. Traffic safety officials call the number of citations “disturbing, unacceptable, and extremely frustrating.”

In greater Minnesota, agencies with the most citations included:

Minnesota State Patrol – Virginia region: 387

Minnesota State Patrol – St. Cloud region: 168

Minnesota State Patrol – Rochester region: 166

Minnesota State Patrol – Duluth region: 134

Minnesota State Patrol – Detroit Lakes region: 109

Minnesota State Patrol – Mankato region: 81

Mankato Department of Public Safety Police: 71

Minnesota State Patrol – Brainerd region: 71

New Ulm Police Department: 64

Preliminary figures for Minnesota show that distracted driving contributed to one in 11 crashes from 2019 to 2023, and that distracted driving contributed to an average of 29 deaths and 146 life-changing injuries a year from 2019 to 2023.