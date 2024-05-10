Beltrami Co. Commissioner Gould, Bemidji Mayor Prince Announce Re-Election Bids

Two government officials in the Bemidji area have announced their re-election plans over the past few days.

On Tuesday, Beltrami County Commissioner Joe Gould said he will seek re-election for the District 2 seat on the Board of Commissioners. Elections are being held in all five districts this fall after a new redistricting plan was approved by a judge late last month.

Gould, who has served on the board for the past two years, said in a press release that his goals if re-elected would include expanding childcare, housing, and keeping property taxes as low as possible while providing more for mental health services.

On Thursday, Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince announced his plans to seek re-election. Prince said in a release that over the past three-and-a-half years, he has been pleased with all the Bemidji City Council has achieved. Among the accomplishments he cited were:

Expanding the city’s water treatment plant to eliminate harmful PFAS chemicals from the water supply

Securing millions of dollars in outside funding for the city

Launching the city’s first solar projects

Prince says he looks forward to a successful campaign where he can share his thoughts and plans for how to move the city forward, leaving no one behind.