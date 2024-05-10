May 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Upcoming 2024 Fishing Opener Poised to Make Big Impact on MN Economy

The Minnesota fishing opener is this weekend, and many towns and cities in the Lakeland viewing area will be noticing the impact.

That’s because fishing is a big business not just in Lakeland country, but around the state. A 2023 report by the American Sportfishing Association showed fishing generated more than $4 billion and helped support 28,210 jobs.

“Fishing is huge in Minnesota for business,” stated DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Outdoor recreation is about an $11 billion industry. Fishing alone is $4.4 billion in Minnesota when you think of the boat manufacturers and the tackle manufacturers we have here. So, yeah, when you’re out on the water, this fishing opener, remember the fun you were having, but also remember you are doing good for Minnesota’s economy.”

About a half a million people are expected to fish on the Minnesota fishing opener.

