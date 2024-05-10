Crow Wing Co. Asks Public to Help Keep E911 System Running Smoothly

Crow Wing County is requesting assistance to ensure its E911 system continues to work effectively by allowing emergency responders to quickly locate those in need of emergency assistance.

The county uses physical E911 address signs on residents’ land and other parcels to help serve the region. With more than 65,000 full-time residents in an area covering nearly 1,000 square miles, it’s important those signs stay in optimal condition.

“Our fire departments, police departments, ambulance services, the list goes on and on,” said Gary Griffin, Crow Wing County Land Services Director. “Biking trails, a lot of outdoor activities, and accidents happen and we need to be able to have our first responders get there quick. And this really assists them.”

There are over 80,000 parcels with over 27,000 E911 address signs. If you have a blue 911 sign on your property, Land Services asks that you always keep the sign visible by removing vegetation, debris, and other intrusions.