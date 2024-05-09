May 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Male Ruffed Grouse Captured on His Drumming Log Near Itasca State Park

We are fortunate to live in an area where the lakes and woods surround us. Every day, nature goes about its seasonal routine.

Signs of spring in the northern woods include the sounds of this male ruffed grouse as he spends time on his drumming log. The purpose of his drumming is to attract females, while announcing his territory to other male grouse in his woods.

The video clip was shot by Steve Maanum on a late April morning north of Itasca State Park. Our thanks go out to Steve for that contribution to Lakeland News.

