Bemidji Ward 5 Special Election Taking Place Tomorrow

Feb. 7 2022

Voters in Bemidji’s Ward 5 will head to the polls tomorrow to select a new person to represent them on the Bemidji City Council.

Early voting has already been taking place, and residents can also vote in person tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8 at Northwest Technical College from 7 AM until 8 PM.

Five candidates are listed on the ballot:

In order to win a seat on the council, a person will need to receive more than 50% of the vote. If not candidate tallies more than 50%, then a runoff election will take place in August between the top-two vote-getters.

Whoever ends up winning the election will fill the seat previously held by Nancy Erickson. She announced her resignation from the council last September.

