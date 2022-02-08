Bemidji Ward 5 Special Election Taking Place Tomorrow
Voters in Bemidji’s Ward 5 will head to the polls tomorrow to select a new person to represent them on the Bemidji City Council.
Early voting has already been taking place, and residents can also vote in person tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8 at Northwest Technical College from 7 AM until 8 PM.
Five candidates are listed on the ballot:
In order to win a seat on the council, a person will need to receive more than 50% of the vote. If not candidate tallies more than 50%, then a runoff election will take place in August between the top-two vote-getters.
Whoever ends up winning the election will fill the seat previously held by Nancy Erickson. She announced her resignation from the council last September.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.