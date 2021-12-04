Don Heinonen Running as Candidate for Bemidji Ward 5 Seat

Lakeland PBS

The Bemidji City Council is looking to fill on vacancy on the council for Ward 5 after longtime councilwoman Nancy Erickson announced her resignation last September. So far, four people have filed this week as candidates for that seat.

Lakeland News is bringing you interviews from all four candidates. Previously, we’ve spoken to Bill Batchelder and Micaiah Graham. This time, we speak with Don Heinonen.

Heinonen has lived in Bemidji since 1983 and has run for the council four other times. He is currently serving on three city commissions: the Charter Commission, the Joint Planning Commission, and the Parks and Recreation Commission. He says his priorities include the management change at the Sanford Center, taxation and, first and foremost, public safety.

On Monday, we’ll hear from another candidate who has filed for the election, Lynn Eaton.

