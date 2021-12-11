Kevin Campbell Files to Run for Bemidji Ward 5 Seat
The field of candidates for a vacant position on the Bemidji City Council has now grown to five.
Kevin Campbell is the latest to file paperwork for the upcoming Ward 5 election. Campbell is the owner of Kevin Campbell Trucking in Bemidji. Lakeland News hopes to provide more on Campbell next week.
Others who have filed to seek election for the position and who we have interviewed already are Bill Batchelder, Micaiah Graham, Lynn Eaton, and Don Heinonen.
