Apr 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Garrison Man Dies Following UTV Crash in Crow Wing County

A 67-year-old man from Garrison has died following a single-vehicle UTV crash in Crow Wing County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man crashed the UTV just before 8 last night. It happened about five miles south of Garrison near the intersection of County Road 138 and Loveland Pass in Roosevelt Township.

The crash remains under investigation, and the victim’s name won’t be released until his family is notified.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Survey of MN Police Officers Shows Concerns, Beliefs Among Law Enforcement

Community

Denim Day at CLC Aims to Bring Awareness to Sexual Assault

Sports

Brainerd Track & Field Already Setting Records in 2024

Community

Bemidji’s Great River Rescue Holding Furr Bowl Fundraiser This Weekend