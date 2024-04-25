Apr 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Garrison Man Dies Following UTV Crash in Crow Wing County
A 67-year-old man from Garrison has died following a single-vehicle UTV crash in Crow Wing County.
The Sheriff’s Office says the man crashed the UTV just before 8 last night. It happened about five miles south of Garrison near the intersection of County Road 138 and Loveland Pass in Roosevelt Township.
The crash remains under investigation, and the victim’s name won’t be released until his family is notified.