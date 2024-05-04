Brainerd Public Utilities Commission Ratifies Crypto Mining Agreement

The VCV crypto mining greement was on the agenda for the Brainerd Public Utilities Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Commission members unanimously agreed to ratify an agreement with the crypto miners. VCV have been working with the BPU for two years, and the latest agreement will hopefully benefit both parties.

And with Monday being the last BPU Commission meeting before current Public Utilities Director Todd Wicklund officially retired this week, Commission members honored Wicklund by presenting him the Tower Award for his 23 years spent serving the BPU.