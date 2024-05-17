Bemidji Chamber Names Scott Turn as New Executive Director

A new chapter is on deck for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce as it has now named its new Executive Director.

Earlier today, the Chamber’s Board of Directors announced that Scott Turn has been officially hired in that role. Turn will oversee the Chamber’s day-to-day operations and work with staff on programs, services, objectives, and initiatives for its members.

Turn has been involved with the Chamber for over 22 years as a volunteer, board member, and as staff as Operations Director. The Chamber says he will continue to promote advocacy agendas that resonate with its members and community stakeholders.

Turn’s official start date in his new role will be Monday, May 20. He will be taking over the position from Abby Randall, who resigned to join the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation.