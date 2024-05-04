May 4, 2024 | By: Matthew Freeman
Bemidji State University Graduates Honored at 2024 Commencement
It’s a dream of many students to walk across the stage in a cap and gown, grab your college degree, and finally be able to say you graduated college. For those students at Bemidji State University’s 104th commencement ceremonies on Friday, that dream came true, becoming a special moment for graduates to remember.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Related News
Arts & Entertainment