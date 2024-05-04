Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery in Alexandria Arrested

Authorities have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in Alexandria.

Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent says Victor Wallace was apprehended Friday in West Fargo, North Dakota.

The robbery happened at Bremer Bank in downtown Alexandria. The suspect reportedly had a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Kent says continued leads from the public and collaboration between multiple agencies led to the identification and arrest of Wallace. He also says video surveillance provided by local businesses and personal residences played a crucial role in identifying and locating the suspect and the vehicle used.