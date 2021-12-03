Lakeland PBS

22-Year-Old Micaiah Graham Files to Run for Bemidji Ward 5 Seat

Lakeland News — Dec. 2 2021

Four people filed this week as candidates to fill the Ward 5 vacancy on the Bemidji City Council. The seat is open after longtime councilwoman Nancy Erickson announced her resignation last September.

Today, we heard from candidate Micaiah Graham. The 22-year-old grew up in the Solway area just west of Bemidji and moved to Bemidji with his wife three years ago. He currently works with his dad at Graham HVAC, a heating and air conditioning contractor out of Solway.

“I understand I’m a really young guy getting into this, and so far I feel like just starting out my role isn’t going to bring brand new ideas or really try to rebuild anything,” said Graham. “I think it’s just to be an ear that’s willing to hear what the other council members have to say and to just be a voice of reason, where if I see things that I think are good to really try to emphasize and push on that, and if I see things I really disagree with to be able to vocalize that. And so I feel like the reason I’d be a good fit is just to be a voice of reason and to be a young guy that’s just willing to learn my place in the council and learn how to change things I’d like to see changed.”

The other candidates who have filed for the vacant city council seat are Bill Batchelder, Lynn Eaton, and Don Heinenon. We’ll hear from Heinenon Friday night and from Eaton next Monday.

