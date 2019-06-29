Lakeland Team of the Year – Red Lake Girls Basketball vs. Roseau Girls Basketball

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location. The first round is over, so we are on to the quarterfinals.

Yesterday, the Bemidji boys soccer team defeated the Bemidji boys basketball team with 77% of the vote.

They will face the winner of our next matchup, Red Lake Girls Basketball vs. Roseau Girls Basketball. Which team that had an impressive season earning them a state-berth should advance? Be sure to make your voice heard. Voting will close on Tuesday.

The Red Lake girls basketball team finished the regular season 17-7, 11-1 in Section 8A play. They redeemed that lone loss in the playoffs as they defeated 12th ranked Stephen-Argyle by 15 points in the section championship game to earn their 2nd-ever trip to state. At the state tournament, they played eventual state champs Minneota tight in the first round, falling 66-46.

The Roseau girls basketball team went 30-3 this year and made it to the state tournament for the 5th consecutive year. At state, they defeated Redwood Valley in the first round in a 75-74 thriller. In the semifinals, they came up short in their matchup with Caledonia, and eventually finished 3rd in the Class AA bracket. The Rams were led by Miss Minnesota Basketball Kacie Borowicz. Borowicz also set the school record for points, surpassing Rams legend Megan Taylor.