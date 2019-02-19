Kacie Borowicz Breaks Roseau Basketball Scoring Record

When you think of Roseau girls basketball, you think of Megan Taylor. The scoring phenom ended her career in 1997 with 3,300 points, which at the time was the most in state history.

While her state record has been broken, her Roseau program record stood comfortably until this past Saturday. Senior Kacie Borowicz entered Roseau’s game against International Falls just 15 points behind Taylor’s record.

In front of a packed gym, it was on a free throw in the first half that Borowicz entered the record books as the most prolific scorer in Rams history. She said that it was a big goal of hers going into the season, and now she’s finally glad that she has the record.

“It was just really special since the record has been there for so long and a lot of these people told me that they saw Megan play too, saw Megan score her 3,000th point, so they said it was really cool to watch that record get broken,” said Borowicz, who is committed to play basketball at the University of North Dakota.

Borowicz said that growing up, everyone wanted to be like Megan Taylor, and now that she has the record, she’s excited to be a good role model for kids in the future.

“It’s a good feeling,” she said. “When I was younger, my mom would always run basketball camps for the elementary kids and I would always help out at those. I just want to be an inspiration and I want to make a difference and leave a mark, leave a legacy with my teams.”