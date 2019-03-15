Red Lake Girls Basketball Falls To Top-Ranked Minneota in State Quarterfinals

The Red Lake girls basketball team gave top-ranked Minneota all they could handle in the state quarterfinals but came up short in the end falling 66-46. Anthony Scott has a full report including interviews with head coach Randy Holthusen and junior Gerika Kingbird.
