Cass County Sheriff’s Requesting Public Assistance in Locating Amanda Gould

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating a missing Walker, Minn. woman.

38 year-old Amanda Gould left a residential setting on August 28th and has not been seen since.

Could is described as 5’2″ tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has blonde hair with green highlights, along with a unicorn and dragon tattoos on her arms.

Gould left the residential setting on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt and blue jeans shorts.

Anyone with any information about Gould and her location should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424

