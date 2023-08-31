Missing Walker Woman, Amanda Gould, Found Safe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who went missing from a residential setting on August 28th has been located and is safe.

Yesterday, the Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert asking for the public’s help in locating 38 year-old Amanda Gould.

This morning, the Sheriff’s Office reported Gould had been located and said multiple agencies assisted with the investigation and search, and that no other information is available to be released at this time.

