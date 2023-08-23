Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Identify Victim of Suspected Homicide

Mary BalstadAug. 23 2023

The Bemidji Police Department have identified the victim of a suspected homicide from earlier this month.

According to the press release, Jared Eason, 29, of Bemidji is the victim of an incident that occurred at a Bemidji home on August 12. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office report the cause of death to be blunt force injuries.

The Bemidji Police Department began an investigation after finding a deceased man on August 12 during a welfare check. Law enforcement found the man, now identified as Eason, along the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW in Bemidji.

The investigation is ongoing. The Bemidji Police Department is continuing to follow-up on tips received related to the case.

By — Mary Balstad

