Bemidji Police Identify Victim of Suspected Homicide

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department have identified the victim of a suspected homicide from earlier this month.

According to the press release, Jared Eason, 29, of Bemidji is the victim of an incident that occurred at a Bemidji home on August 12. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office report the cause of death to be blunt force injuries.

The Bemidji Police Department began an investigation after finding a deceased man on August 12 during a welfare check. Law enforcement found the man, now identified as Eason, along the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW in Bemidji.

The investigation is ongoing. The Bemidji Police Department is continuing to follow-up on tips received related to the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today