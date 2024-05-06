May 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

St. Cloud Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Pickup in Morrison County

A 43-year-old St. Cloud man died last night when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup in Morrison County northeast of Little Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 4:28 Sunday, Eric White was driving the motorcycle north on Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township and that the pickup was eastbound on 213th Street when they collided in the intersection. The crash report does not specify who had the right of way.

White, who was not wearing a helmet, died following the crash. The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Clarence Bonander of Grantsburg, was not injured.

