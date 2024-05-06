Input Sought on Walker Highway 371 and 34 Corridor Study

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the public to complete a survey and provide input on the preferred roadway alternatives proposed for Highways 371 and 34 in Walker.

The project study has been underway since August 2023. During public outreach last fall, the following priority areas were identified as the greatest need:

Mainline and side street traffic flow

Parking/business access

Safety

Pedestrian/bicycle access

Costs associated with improvements

Based on these priority areas, the project team has developed roadway alternatives for different segments of the corridor, which can be viewed here. After reviewing the corridor concepts, community members are asked to rate their preferences for each one.

The project team will also be available for input and comments at the following pop-up events on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 in Walker: