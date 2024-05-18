Harp and flute ensemble e(L)ement was at St Philip’s Catholic School in Bemidji on May 10 for a concert provided by Your Classical Minnesota Public Radio.

MPR’s Class Notes program provides free K-12 classroom resources and concert experiences that inspire students and support teachers through innovative and accessible class material. Concerts are designed to engage elementary students through live performances and help cultivate active listening skills.

“We go all across Minnesota performing for students and also educating them just about our instruments and how we play together as an ensemble,” explained Karen Baumgartner, a member of e(L)ement who is a Twin Cities freelance flutist and teacher.

“I think one of the biggest things that they learn is just being exposed to these instruments,” said e(L)ement member Mallory McHenry, who is a professor of harp at the University of Texas at Austin. “A lot of times kids will matriculate through, like, elementary school and middle school and not have the opportunity to even lay eyes on a harp or even a flute. And it’s nice for them to be able to hear them in contrast and together as an ensemble.”

The Class Notes Concert’s program reaches tens of thousands of students across the state by providing live in-person concerts performed by Minnesota-based artists. More information on the program can be found here.